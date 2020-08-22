Nevada Tigers use past challenges as motivation for upcoming season

NEVADA, Mo. — Leadership is a big point of emphasis for the Nevada Tigers this season. After a winless, injury-plagued season last year, they’re coming into this one healthy and with a lot of motivation.

Battling through adversity — it’s something the Tigers have been pretty familiar with.

“The last few years, we’ve gone 1-9 and then 0-10,” said senior quarterback Dylan Beachler. “But, I think our class can be the class that turns that around.”

Last year, they lost several starters throughout the season and had to call on underclassmen to fill the void.

“We were just scrambling to try and find it and we had to move a lot of kids around and that’s always frustrating,” said head coach Wes Beachler.

But, as the saying goes, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

“Adversity is either going to crush you or you’re going to rise out of it,” said Beachler. “You’re going to get better from it. I think you can tell with this group during the summer and so far in fall practice, the adversity has made them stronger. They’ve come out of it better. It hasn’t crushed them. So, hopefully the trials we went through last year will make us a better team.”

Beyond becoming a better football team, they also want to become better leaders.

“Keeping people positive and energetic,” said Dylan. “I don’t want anyone slacking off or lack of effort. Just make it our focus all practice, all game and I think we’ll be more successful.”

That new approach seems to be translating on the field.

“We’ve been working together,” said senior linebacker Jace Lee. “We know what everybody is doing on every play. we’re more confident than we were last year.”

The Tigers will start their season off on the road against Logan-Rogersville on Friday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m.