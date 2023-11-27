CARL JUNCTION, MO — Nevada is competing in the CJ Girls Basketball Classic this week and they started off pool play facing Springdale (Ark) earlier tonight.

Nevada fell to the Lady Bulldogs, 52-35.

It was an early struggle for Nevada offensively as Springdale jumped out to a 9-0 lead. They led 13-4 after one quarter of play.

After trailing 19-6, Nevada went on a 9-0 thanks to Clara Swearingen leading the way.

Springdale responded with a run of their own and went into halftime with a 27-18 lead.

But Springdale was just too much in this one as they pulled away in the second half to win this one.

Swearingen led the way for Nevada finishing with 15 points.

Lucy Swearingen added 8 points while Peyton Eaton added 5.

Nevada falls to 1-1 on the season. Their next game of pool play will be tomorrow when they face off with McDonald County at 5:00 p.m. at Carl Junction High School.