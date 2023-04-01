CARL JUNCTION, Missouri– Saturday morning, the Carl Junction Bulldogs hosted the Nevada Tigers. The Tigers got the win on the road in five innings, winning 11-1.

On the mound was Case Sanderson who picked up the win as he went 3.0 IP, 0 ER, and finished with 4 strikeouts.

Sanderson, Graham Walker and Caden Klumpp all had multiple RBI’s in the win.

The Tigers never trailed in this game.

They move to 5-2 on the season. Nevada will be back action when they participate in the Smith-Cotton Tournament later this week.

Carl Junction drops to 2-5 on the year. Their next game will be Thursday when they travel to face Joplin.