Nevada shuts out Joplin 8-0

JOPLIN, MO. — After winning their last three games by double digits, the Joplin Outlaws had an uncharacteristic outing Monday night in their 8-0 loss to the Nevada Griffons.

The Outlaws only recorded three hits in the entire game and were unable to produce a run. Missouri Southern’s Chase Beiter threw a complete game shutout for Nevada in their win.

The Griffons made solid contact throughout the night and but couldn’t get many runs on the board until the 6th inning. A four-run 8th inning helped them put the game out of reach and ultimately get the win.

Joplin will be back in action on the road Tuesday when they take on Jefferson City. First pitch is set for 7 pm.