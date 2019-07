JOPLIN, MO -- After seeing their seven game win streak snapped on Monday, the Joplin Outlaws needed to play well to pick up a win and keep their postseason hopes afloat.

Things started off rocky start for Joplin starting pitcher Gavin Kinney in Tuesday's contest against the Jefferson City Renegades. A bases loaded walk started the scoring for Jefferson City, and started a snowball effect that lead to 6 runs scored in the first inning. Kinney was taken out of the game after picking up just two outs.