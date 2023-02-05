On Friday, Nevada Tiger junior offensive lineman Talan Chandler announced his commitment to play for the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes are going through some change as NFL hall of fame Cornerback Deion “Primetime” Sanders is new head football coach.

Chandler is the fourth commitment in the class of 2024. He is the first offensive lineman Coach Sanders has gotten a commitment for.

He is listed as a 3-star prospect according to 247Sports. Chandler is currently ranked as the 71st ranked interior offensive lineman in the country and the 21st ranked player in the state of Missouri.

The Tiger is a 2-time 1st-team All-State offensive lineman and a 3-time All-Conference player.