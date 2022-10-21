In the first quarter, first possession, Seneca’s Gavyn Hoover takes it in himself and they lead 7 to 0.

Next quarter, Nevada answers back after Case Sanderson pounds his way in and we got a tie ball game…

Now after an interception, Tigers have great field position and Avious Steadman is going to get the hand-off and we know what he can do folks, all the way to the end zone, Tigers take the lead 14 to 7

But Seneca answers after Hoover finds Connor Ackerson who makes people miss and he’s in for the score and it’s tied again at 14

Then right before the half, Sanderson is going to take it in himself once again and Nevada takes the lead into halftime up 21-14 over Seneca

How about those Nevada Tigers in this one, getting the big win on the road, winning 49 to 14 over Seneca