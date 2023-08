NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada Tigers opened its season at home to host the Springfield Catholic Fightin’ Irish Friday night.

Nevada Tigers Quarterback, Junior Gabe Smith hands the ball off to Junior Jack Cheaney … who then hands the ball off again to Senior Dezmon Robinson…. Robinson will take it in for the first touchdown of the game.

The Tigers ran away from the Fightin’ Irish with a shut out win 56-0.

Nevada will be on the road at Reeds Spring next Friday, September 1st at 7 p.m.