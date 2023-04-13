MONETT, Mo. — The Monett Cubs were at home where they hosted the Nevada Tigers in a Big 8 conference matchup.

The Tigers came away with a 14-6 win over the Cubs. Nevada jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Then, in the second inning a two run homer from Nebraska commit Case Sanderson extended the Tigers lead 4-1 and they never looked back. Nevada now improves to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The Tigers will return home to host the Bolivar Liberators on April 17 at 4:30 p.m.

The Cubs fall to 8-3 on the season with a 1-1 record in conference. Monett will go on the road to face the Clever Bluejays Friday, April 14 at 4:30 p.m.