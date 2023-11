NEVADA, Mo. — On Friday night, in the Class 4 District 7 championship game was a Big 8 and COC between the Nevada Tigers and the Carl Junction Bulldogs.

The Tigers cruise past the Bulldogs 33-13 to win the district title.

Carl Junction’s season comes to an end with a 3-9 record.

Nevada advances to the Class 4 State quarterfinals to take on Kearney on the road next Saturday at 1 p.m.