6th grader Adrien Clarke who made a great one-handed catch and after he did that, he ended up taking it all the way to the house for the touchdown!

Adrien plays with the Nevada Tigers for the Nevada Little League Youth Football

In this game, Nevada would go on to beat Joplin Red in the North/South Division Super Bowl 20-14.

What was also pretty awesome was that Adrien’s dad, Andre Clark flew in all the way form the east coast to come and watch his son play in his last little league football game in the Super Bowl