CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Day three of the CJ Classic featured four teams trying to play for either the championship game, third-place game, or fifth-place game. Wednesday night was the last day of pool play and game two of the night featured the Neosho Lady Wildcats and the Parkview Lady Vikings.

The Lady Wildcats turned it on in the second half to win big 53-30 over Parkview. Neosho improves to 2-2 on the season.

The Lady Wildcats will play for third place against McDonald County on November 30th at 6 p.m.