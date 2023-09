JOPLIN, Mo– Neosho trailed heading into the bottom of the inning by a few runs.

They were able to climb back to tie the game at 11-11.

Neosho junior Beclynn Garrett stepped up and delivered with an RBI-single to walk it off for the Lady Wildcats!

They defeat Park Hill, 12-11. Neosho went 3-2 in the tournament and finished 5th as a team overall out of 12 teams.

Their next game will be on Tuesday, September 5th when they host Nixa.