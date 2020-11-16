Neosho Wrestling looks to continue winning tradition

NEOSHO, MO. — Becoming a championship program with multiple state titles to its name doesn’t just happen over night. It takes hard work and dedication to excellence. It’s how the Neosho wrestling team has developed a winning culture.

They’re one of the most dominant programs in Missouri, with a majority of their seasons over the past ten years ending in a state championship.

“It’s really exciting,” said senior wrestler Cayden Auch. “It’s really cool to be a part of this because not everybody is.”

So what does it take to become a champion?

“Understanding there are no secrets to success,” explained head wrestling coach Jeremy Phillips. “I tell them and I’ve told them many times already that we have a great coaching staff. But, our coaching staff won’t make you great. We can only help kids become good and it’s up to them to find greatness.”

A big emphasis for the team this season is ownership.

“Taking that personal responsibility for their growth and their success and not expecting someone to give it to them,” said Phillips. “So you can’t just come in here and be a part of Neosho wrestling and be successful. You’ve gotta pay the price.”

That price is spending hours on the matt day in and day out to become the best wrestlers they can be.

“It’s a grind and we’re in here all the time working our butts off,” said Auch. “We’re in here helping each other trying to get better. We’re working hard and we know we have our goals in front of us to go catch. So, I know those things are pushing us and motivating us everyday to get better and that’s why we have the success we do.”

Even with that success, the program is always striving to be better.

“Our demands and expectations are extremely high,” said Phillips. “This is an intense sport and so if you don’t train with you know, intensity and do it on a consistent basis, then you’re not going to be prepared for the best competition out there.”

The wildcats will kick their season off on Saturday, Dec. 5 hosting their 33rd Annual Wrestling tournament.