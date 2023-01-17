Tuesday night, the Neosho Wildcats were host to the Carthage Tigers as they dueled in the “Black & Blue Brawl”.

The Wildcats would go on to win this one 42-30 thanks to some help and some disqualifications by the Tigers.

Getting wins tonight for Neosho was Fisher Butler (126), Josh Sheuerman (138), Collyn Kivett (157), Eli Zar (165) and Gabriel Busteed (175).

Carthage had a few guys reel off wins. Tanner Putt (106), Alberto Sales (113), Grady Huntley (120), Kip Castor (144) and Grey Pettigrew (150).

Carthage would not wrestle anyone in the 190, 215, or the 285 weight classes, therefore securing the victory for Neosho.

Next up for Carthage, they will compete in the Platte County Varsity Tournament this week.

The Wildcats will host Ozark on Wednesday.