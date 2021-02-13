Neosho wins district wrestling title, Carl Junction finishes in second

CARL JUNCTION, MO. — The high school wrestling post-season is well underway in Missouri with several local wrestlers competing in districts Saturday.

Carl Junction hosted the Class three District six championship.

The defending state champion Neosho wildcats came away with the district title and qualified 12 wrestlers for sectionals.

Carl Junction finished in second and also had 12 wrestlers qualify. McDonald County had seven and Webb City had six wrestlers qualify.

The qualifying wrestlers will compete at Willard high school on Saturday, Feb. 27.