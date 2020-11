NEOSHO, MO. — The high school soccer post season in Missouri got underway Saturday.

Neosho and carl junction went head to head in the first round of the class 3 district 12 tournament.

The Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs 8-0 and advanced to the next round where they will face Webb City. The game will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 6:00 p.m.