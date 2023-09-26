NEOSHO, Mo– Getting close to the end of the regular season, teams are still fighting for that COC title and Tuesday afternoon Neosho hosted Joplin for a big matchup!

Neosho picked up a big win over Joplin, 4-3!

Joplin started off to a good start after plating across a run in the first inning to take the early, 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, Neosho tied the game after Olivia Emery hit a RBI-groundout that allowed Journey Arnall to score to make it 1-1.

Neosho took the lead in the third inning after Beclynn Garrett hit a Sac-Fly for an RBI to score Autumn Kinnaird, Neosho led 2-1.

Next batter after Garrett, Carleigh Kinnaird stepped in to hit a solo home-run over right centerfield to extend their lead, 3-1.

Joplin trying to make a comeback scored one back in the 5th after a wild pitch and Maria Loum slid on home to make 3-2.

Bottom of the 6th, Neosho extended their lead after Kynden Smith flied one out to left field and a throwing error allowed Emery to score from third. Neosho now up 4-2.

Top of 7th, last chance for Joplin, they got one on the board after Abby Lowery hit an infield single to score Bailey Ledford, it was now a one run game, 4-3.

Neosho’s defense held them off and grabbed the third out to secure the win.

Carleigh Kinnaird came up huge in the circle for the Wildcats, going 7 IP, one ER, and finished with 9 strikeouts in the win!

Joplin drops to 13-11 on the year. Their next game will be Thursday when they travel to face Nixa (10-7).

Neosho improves to 21-5 on the year and 6-1 in the COC play. They have 10 straight games! Their next game will be on the road against Willard (12-5) on Thursday.