NEOSHO, Mo. — The second day of the Neosho Holiday Classic featured the semifinal games from the winners and losers bracket on Thursday morning. The Neosho Wildcats were in contention for first place as they took on the Huntsville Eagles.

The Wildcats come up short in a heartbreaker to Huntsville 55-53. Neosho falls to 4-5 on the season.

Neosho had two Wildcats that finished in double figures. Collier Hendricks and Tyrone Harris both had team-highs 15 points.

The Wildcats will play for third place against Benton on Friday, December 29th at noon at Neosho High School.