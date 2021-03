NEOSHO, MO. — The Neosho boy’s basketball team hosted Monett Monday night in the Class 5 District 11 semifinal game.

The Cubs went into the half with a 22-18 lead, but Neosho forged a comeback in the second half and got the win 46-35.

Neosho will face Logan-Rogersville in the district title game on Wednesday, Mar. 3 at 7:00 p.m.