MIAMI, Ok. — The opening day of the 24th Annual Mickey Mantle Classic Thursday evening. Friday morning teams was back on the diamond for day two of action.

The Miami Wardogs hosted the Neosho Wildcats at the Joe Pollock Sports Complex in the Whiz Kid division for the first game of the day. The Wildcats took control of the game early and never looked back as they shutout the Wardogs with a 7-0 win. Hudson Williams struck out nine batters while allowing three hits as he earned another win on the season. Wyatt Shadwick was 3-3, Brody Crane went 2-3 and both Eli Zar and Colton Southern hit two of four.

Neosho second game of the day was against a familiar opponent the Carthage Tigers.

The bats stayed hot for the Wildcats in the game as they ran away with a 6-1 win over the Tigers. River Brill, Quenton Hughes and Brody Crane all went 2-3 at bat.

Neosho will play in the 24th Annual Mickey Mantle Classic championship game against the Haskell Haymakers at Mickey Mantle Field in Commerce, Oklahoma at 10 a.m.