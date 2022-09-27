In a big COC matchup, the 20-7 Joplin Eagles hosted the 17-4 Neosho Wildcats.

In the 4th inning, Neosho leads 4-0, but Beclynn Garrett hits a line drive between two Eagles and that allows Autumn Kinnaird to score, Wildcats extend their lead 6-0.

To the 5th inning, where McKaylie Forrest bunts a ball down and after an overthrow at first, Carleigh Kinnaird will score and they extend their lead 7-0.

But the Eagles wouldn’t go away that easy after, Bailey Ledford hits one to left and that brings home Taryn Casey and Ledford as she gets an inside the park homerun., eagles trails 8-2.

Now the Eagles still fighting, after Abby Lowery hits a deep shot to deep left field and that will bring home Maria Loum and Ledford, Eagles close the gap 9-7.

but Neosho’s defense prevails in the bottom of the 7th inning and in a great game and great finish, Neosho holds off Joplin to win this one 9-8.