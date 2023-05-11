The Neosho Wildcats celebrated several students signing for college Thursday afternoon. It included athletes and music commits.

Those athletes were Elle Bowers going to Navarro Community College for cheer, Zoey Crawford and Addy Davidson both going to Missouri Southern for cheer, Capri Williams heads to NEO for volleyball, Wyatt Shadwick committed to Evangel University for baseball, Nico Olivares also commits to Evangel University for football, Gissele Vargas will go to Crowder College for soccer and Juan Lucas De Leon will also go to Crowder College for soccer. We caught up with Olivares and Crawford to talk about their commitments.

Nico Olivares said, “It’s a dream come true, I never thought it’d happen, but it happened and it’s an incredible feeling. I can’t believe it’s really happening.”

Zoey Crawford said, “It wasn’t expected, it was close to home, so I was kind of just looking at Crowder, but then MSSU cheer reached out to me and offered me a spot and I said, “Why not? Heck yeah, continue it.” So, it was kind of a spur of the moment.”