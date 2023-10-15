JOPLIN, MO – Saturday afternoon featured solid offense from both Neosho and Lee’s Summit West.

The Titans rallied early to get one on the board, but Neosho fought back adding three unanswered runs of their own. Lee’s Summit West would then score five unanswered runs in the later innings. An offensive explosion would propel the Titans to a 6-3 lead.

The Wildcats, however, wouldn’t falter. Scoring three runs in the seventh inning, Neosho drew even with the Titans, and pushed the game to the eighth.

With a runner on, Neosho’s Carleigh Kinnaird walked it off with a two run homer, winning the game for the Wildcats.

Up next, Neosho will play Raymore-Peculiar for the district championship on Monday night.