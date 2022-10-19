The Neosho Wildcats are gearing up for their last regular season game this Friday as they will take on the Joplin Eagles.

Neosho are sitting with a 4-4 record heading into Friday’s game. After last week falling at home to Webb City 42-21. The Wildcats are searching for a big win on the road.

This week they are game planning for the Joplin Eagles who are 6-2 with a tough loss last week to the Carthage Tigers. Both Neosho and Joplin offenses can play with the run and pass game really well.

The Wildcats know the challenges they face with a team like Joplin and what a big win over the Eagles could mean for the team moving into playoffs.

Head Coach Brandon Taute stated, “Yeah I mean they’re a really good program you know they’ve been good for a long time now. They’re fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball so we’re going to have to show up and play a good football game…you know they’re going to play hard and they’re going to rally to the football…you know offensively they’re going to execute really well so we’re just going to have to continue to focus on us and just get better at the little things we’re doing and if we can just execute our system I think we’ll be alright.”

Quenton Hughes said, “We just got to…play physical then we’ve got…to be the aggressors in the game and…I think we can do that we’ll be able to win.

Jared Siler mentioned, “It will be huge just…it will maybe move us up in some district play but yeah it would be great to get a big win on the road.”