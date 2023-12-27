NEOSHO, Mo. — The few days after Christmas is the time for the most prestigious tournament in Southwest Missouri the Neosho Holiday Classic. It was opening day for the tournament. The host of the tournament, the Neosho Lady Wildcats took on Crooked Oak on Wednesday night.

The Lady Wildcats drop a close one to Crooked Oak 53-50. Neosho falls to 4-5 on the season.

Two Lady Wildcats finished in double figures. Courtney Thomason had a team-high 15 points and Reagan Williams added 11 points knocking down three triples.

Neosho will play Hillcrest in the loser’s bracket on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Neosho Junior High.