CARL JUNCTION, Missouri– Early Monday afternoon, the Neosho Wildcats picked up their first win of the season after they defeated the Carl Junction Bulldogs, 4-1.

Neosho pitchers Kael Smith and Quenton Hughes would come up big for the Wildcats combining for 9 strikeouts on the day.

This game would be tied 1-1 heading into the top of the 7th inning.

Three Wildcats would step up to plate (Eli Zarr, Austin Rodriguez and Carter Fenske) to deliver three RBI’s to give the Wildcats the 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the 8th, River Brill would step on the mound and come in to secure the save for the Wildcats.

Neosho starts their 2023 season on the right foot moving to 1-0. They will be back in action tomorrow when they host McDonald County at 4:30 p.m.

Carl Junction will be back at home on Thursday when they host Hollister with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.