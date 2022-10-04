Neosho trying to move to 21-4 on the season, they were facing the Carthage Tigers tonight!

In the 5th inning, Beclynn Garrett is going to make a great play on the ball and get the out at second base, Neosho leads 3-1.

In the Top of the 6th inning, Brooklyn Dolan-Main hits this one in the gap and that will allow Jenna Calhoon to score, and they tie the game at 3-3.

Skipping ahead to the 12th inning, game still tied, and Carleigh Kinnaird is going to get the strikeout to close out the inning.

And then starting off the inning, Senior Grace Johnson gets the base hit to put her on first, and the Wildcats have a base runner on.

And then a few batters later, Autumn Kinnaird steps in and his this right up the middle, and that will allow Johnson to come around and score from second base to walk it off! Kinnaird calls game in this one.

Neosho would come away with the victory on Senior Night at home in 12 innings over Carthage 4-3!