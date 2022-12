For the first day of the Neosho Holiday Classic in the Girls Division, the Neosho Wildcats took on the Van Buren Lady Pointers.

Both teams did well in the first half as the game was tied at 19 heading into halftime. In the second half, offense starting to crank up for both teams, but the Wildcats would hang on to defeat Van Buren 52-48.

The Wildcats will play tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 pm against Whitehave at Neohso Junior High.