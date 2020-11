NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho girls’ basketball team hosted the Seneca Indians tonight for a senior night thriller.

The Wildcats struggled to find their footing in the first quarter, trailing 13-8 going into the second. After a second quarter rally, Neosho led 33-21 going into the half.

Seneca, however, would not back down. The game was tied 46-46 with a little over two minutes in the fourth quarter. Neosho was ultimately able to pull away with the win, 52-47.