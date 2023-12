NEOSHO, MO – Neosho girls basketball beat Hillcrest in a thriller on Thursday at the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Quinlyn Depoe and Courtney Thomason put up strong performances in a game that remained close until the final buzzer, and the Wildcats pulled away with the 45-40 win.

Up next, the Neosho girls will take on Huntsville in the fifth place matchup from Neosho Junior High School on December 29th at 12 p.m.