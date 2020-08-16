Neosho Football looking to have a great year

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Wildcats were back in action on their new turf Saturday, preparing for the fast approaching high school football season.

The squad finished last season with a 2 and 8 record, and are using that as motivation for this upcoming season.

Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding the offseason, Wildcats Head Coach Leon Miller thinks this has been one of the best they’ve had since he started at Neosho.

The reason– the devoted work ethic of the team.

Leon Miller, HC Neosho Football, says, “We just go to work every day. Our kids know that we’ve got to prepare ourselves mentally and physically to compete in this conference.We just want to go out each and every week and give ourself a chance to be successful and win football games.

What happens down the road, we’ll leave that up to somebody else. As long as there is a game ahead of us each and every week, we’ll prepare hard and go out there and try to get a win.”