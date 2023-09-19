NEOSHO, Mo– The Neosho Wildcats hosted the Webb City Cardinals for a big COC matchup.

This was scoreless until the bottom of the 3rd inning when Beclynn Garrett smashed a solo home-run to give the Wildcats the 1-0 lead.

Neosho still led, 1-0, going into the top of the 6th inning and that’s when Webb City’s offense came alive!

Alex Maturino stepped up to plate and crushed a ball over the fence for a three-run homer! Few batters later, Jensyn Pickett hit a solo bomb to give Webb City the 4-1 advantage.

Coming back in the bottom of the 6th, Neosho responded.

Garrett opened the inning with a triple and following her, Addysan Hart hit a Sac-Fly for the RBI, it was now 4-2.

A couple of batters later, Avyn Blair sent a base hit all the way to the wall in right field which allowed two runs to score for the Wildcats to tie the game up at 4-all.

Not long after, Blair scored the go-ahead run after a wild pitch. Neosho reclaimed the lead 5-4 heading into the 7th.

Carleigh Kinnaird went on to retire the side in the 7th inning to secure the victory.

Neosho improves to 17-5 on the year and 4-1 in COC. Webb City falls to 12-7 on the season and 2-3 on the year.

Kinnaird pitched a complete game picking up the win in the circle. She struck out 10 batters and allowed four hits.

Next up for Neosho, they will host Ozark (12-8) on Thursday, while Webb City hosts Republic (11-8).