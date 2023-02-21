The Neosho Wildcats defeated the Carthage Tigers on Senior Night, 72-67.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was Carter Baslee & Isaiah Green who each had 18 points in the win.

For Carthage, it was Max Templeman who went off for 30 points. Justin Ray added 14 points.

Neosho improves to 19-6 overall on the season. Their last game of the season will be on Thursday when they travel to face undefeated Nixa. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers fall to 14-11 on the year. This was their last regular season game. They’ll now wait for the district tournament to start.