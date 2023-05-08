NEOSHO, Mo– Monday night the Neosho Wildcats celebrated their senior night where they honored their six seniors. The Wildcats capped off Senior Night with a 10-1 victory over East Newton.

Senior Kael Smith had a big night on the mound. Smith went 7.0 IP, one ER and 10 strikeouts!

The Wildcats scored in every inning except the 5th inning.

Quenton Hughes led the way for the Wildcats as he finished with three RBI’s. Wyatt Shadwick and Eli Zar each pitched in 2 RBI’s of their own. Brodie Arthur and River Brill also finished with an RBI.

Neosho moves to 15-13 on the year. They will two more games this week before closing out the regular season.

The Wildcats will host Bolivar (8-13) tomorrow and Seneca (16-10) on Thursday. Both games are expected to start at 4:30 p.m.

East Newton drops to 8-14 on the year. They will play their last game tomorrow when they host Hollister (15-8) before the district tournament starts.