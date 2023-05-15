NEOSHO, Mo– On Saturday in Carthage, the Neosho Wildcats boys track & field team claimed the Class 5 District 6 title for the first time since 1979.

The District Track Meet came down to the final race of the day in the 4×400 when Neosho took first to edge out Nixa in scoring. Neosho scored 127 points, Nixa scored 121 points.

Senior Tyrese Hill won district in the 100m and the 200m Dash. His younger brother Izaiah won district in the 400m Dash.

Senior Isaiah Green took home a district title in the Triple Jump. Collyn Kivett won district in the javelin.

The Wildcats also qualified in the 4×200, 4×100, Long Jump, High Jump and Discus.

They will now get ready for the Class 5 Sectional 3 meet which will be hosted by Parkview this Saturday. The top four finishers from sectionals will advance to the state meet which will be the last weekend in May in Jefferson City.

We caught up with the team and just how excited they were to be crowned district champs and accomplish something that hasn’t been done in 44 years.

Senior Isaiah Green said, “It feels great to be district champs. We put a lot of work in to come to this point and it finally paid off. I think this team works a lot harder and we had a goal at the beginning of the year that we knew what we had to do to accomplish and everybody just worked hard to accomplish it”.

Senior Tyrese Hill said, “It felt amazing. I mean we’ve been working on that since I was a freshman in high school and for us to finally be able to get it, it just felt amazing seeing everyone happy”.

Head Boys Track & Field Coach Randy Mustain said, “”You know, it’s extremely exciting for us. These kids have worked really hard this year and they really believed in the process and, it’s been a wonderful thing to watch. But I’ve just been so proud of them and their resilience and the times that we faced adversity and they’re willing to fight and believe in each other has just been outstanding and that’s why they’re the champions that they are”.