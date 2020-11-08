Neosho advances to Class 3 state quarterfinals

NEOSHO, MO. — The Neosho Wildcats hosted the Bolivar Liberators in the Class 3 sectional round on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, the Wildcats got in going in the second half and defeated Bolivar 5-0.

“You know, they did a great job in the second half,” said Neosho head coach James Carter. “We talked about keeping the pressure up and being patient. So, I was proud of them. You know, no frustrations came out and they just executed in the second half and stayed positive, which was important because when it comes to seeing a little bit of adversity, you kind of got to understand how to deal with that.”

With the win, Neosho advances to the quarterfinals where they will host Glendale on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:00 p.m.