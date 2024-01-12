MIAMI, OK – NEO wrestling dominated in the NJCAA Coaches Association Duals on Friday.

The duals included 24 teams from 10 states. In the first round, NEO battled Labette Community College, and took seven of the 10 matches in a 30-11 win. Garrett Johnson of weight class 125, and Tye Frnka of weight class 174 both received five point team victories via technical fall.

Dawson Lapping of weight class 149, and Jackson Wilkins of weight class 157 also contributed to team point victories. Lapping and Wilkins each received four points in wins by major decision.

NEO would go on to win rounds two and three against Otero Junior College, and Iowa Lakes Community College to receive first place in the tournament.