MIAMI, OK – In a statement victory for the Norsemen, NEO trampled Central Baptist College JV with an offensive explosion.

Initially trailing in the first half, NEO’s defense forced turnovers and made several critical plays in transition to go on multiple runs.

Javarzia Belton, Treyvon Byrd, and Patric Prince all contributed heavily on offense for the Norsemen. Tobias Roland capitalized on a forced turnover by throwing down a one-handed slam.

The Norsemen move to 4-2 on the season, and will play host Coffeyville Community College on Wednesday.