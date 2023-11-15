MIAMI, OK – NEO surged to a 77-59 win over Coffeyville in front of a packed fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

Early in the first half, Albert Wilson connected with Massai Graham who nailed a jumper to put the Norsemen ahead.

Graham’s work wouldn’t be done, as the 6’7″ Buffalo, NY native slammed home several dunks after defensive stops in transition as well as teammate Kayden Carter.

The Norsemen wouldn’t take their foot off the gas pedal all night long, and improved to 5-2.

Up next, NEO will travel to take on Oklahoma Wesleyan JV on Friday.