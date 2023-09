MIAMI, Ok– NEO hosted Navarro College, Saturday afternoon with the Norsemen seeking their first win of the season…

The Bulldogs jumped out early on the Norsemen and led 28-0 at the half.

NEO struggled to get anything going offensively, and Navarro went on to add on the scoring in the second half to eventually win this one by shut-out, 42-0.

NEO falls to 0-3 on the year. Their next game will be next Saturday when they host Butler Community College.