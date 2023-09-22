Ceremony set for September 23 at 11 A.M. in the Calcagno Family Ballroom

MIAMI, Okla. – Four former Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College students and three squads will be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Inductees are:

Quincy Atwood, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Softball, 2013-2015

In 2015, Atwood earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-American, First Team All-Region and received NJCAA academic honors. She was a member of the 2015 National Runner-Up team and was named to the 2015 NJCAA National Tournament team.

Tony Peters, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Football, 1972 – 1974

As a defensive back, Peters had three interceptions his freshman year and ten his sophomore year, and he was named Most Valuable Player of the Green Bowl game. At the University of Oklahoma, Peters became a 1974 National Championship team member and was named an All-Big Eight defensive back.

The Cleveland Browns selected Peters in the fourth round of the National Football League draft in 1975. He spent four seasons with the Browns before joining the Washington Redskins and was a member of the 1983 Washington Redskins Superbowl XVII team, and was selected to play in the Pro Bowl in 1982.

Steve Green, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Basketball, 1972-1974

Green graduated from Miami High School in 1972 and played on the 1972 state championship basketball team. He holds the NEO record for most steals in one game, with 11 steals against Connors State College. He finished the season with 80 steals.

Jennifer Cudjoe, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Soccer, 2013-2015

Cudjoe won the 2014 National Junior College Athletic Association Region ll Soccer Player of the Year and was named to the NJCAA All-Region team in 2013 and 2014.

Cudjoe finished her college career at the University of Maine at Fort Kent and was a member of the UMFK team that won the United States Collegiate Athletic Association championship in 2016. She was also named to the All-American team.

Cudjoe played three years in the National Women’s Soccer League before signing with Futbol Club Nordsjaelland in Denmark in 2023. She also plays for the Ghana Women’s National Team.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College 1990 and 1995 softball teams

The 1990 Lady Norse Softball team, led by head coach Woody Morrow, defeated Eastern Oklahoma State College to capture the Region II Championship and advance to the District Tournament. NEO secured two victories against Ranger College in a best-of-two series, sending them to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament for the first time in program history.

The 1995 Lady Norse Softball team captured the Region II Championship with a victory over Connors State College, advancing them to the National Junior College Athletic Association District B Tournament. The team also defeated Central Arizona in the first game of the National Tournament, qualifying them for the National Title game. They finished the season as the National Runner-Up with an overall record of 52-5.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College 1989 Golden Norsemen Baseball team

The team, led by head coach Bill Mayberry, captured the National Junior College Athletic Association Region II Championship.

The Norsemen had a 3-2 victory against Cochise College, advancing them to the national championship game. The team finished the season as the National Runner-Up, with an overall record of 65-20, establishing a school record for most wins in a single season.