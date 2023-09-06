Miami, OK – It was an eventful first half as the Norsemen and the Jets squared off at Red Robertson Field.

NOC’s Jehvan Smith had a number of chances off of set pieces, but NEO goalkeeper Davide Marzoli thwarted any scoring early on.

While there were chances for the Norsemen to get on the board first, the Jets were able to respond. Heavy defense played a factor as there was often a battle for possession at midfield.

The game remained scoreless until the second half, where NOC scored the first and only goal of the match. The Norsemen fall to 0-4 on the year.

Coming up next, NEO will travel to take on the University of Arkansas at Rich Mountain on Sunday.