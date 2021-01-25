NEO men’s basketball tops Southwestern Christian JV in season opener

MIAMI, OK. — The NEO men’s basketball team kicked off the 2021 season at home against Southwestern Christian University JV squad on Monday night.

The 24th ranked Golden Norsemen took a commanding 42-25 lead at halftime and went on to win it 91-63.

Freshman Brian Moore Jr. led the team in scoring with 18 points, followed by James Franklin Jr. with 13 points and Shayne Scruggs with 12 points.

The Golden Norsemen will be back in action at home against Central Baptist College on Tuesday, January 26 with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.