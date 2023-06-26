The NEO men’s team hosted plenty of local kids in a youth camp starting Monday morning.

The camp will continue Tuesday and end on Wednesday. Ages 6-11 attend the camp from 9 a.m. to noon, while ages 12-16 go from 1:00 to 4:00.

The NEO coaching staff and several players are attending the camp to help coach up these young athletes as they go through drills and competitions. The kids will also get to take home a camp basketball and t-shirt. We spoke with NEO guard James Locke and camper Kameron Jackson on what makes the camp special.

James Locke said, “I feel like the purpose is just to give back to the community. I always like to help out the kids whenever we can and as a team we wanna always have as many fans as we can so kids will come out to the game and we can try to remember the fun time we had in camp.”

Kameron Jackson said, “It’s been really good to learn and since they’ve already made it to college, it’s good to get their perspective and see what’s right and what’s wrong, because they’re trying to make us get to their level and trying to make us the best we can be.”