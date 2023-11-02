MIAMI, Ok. — College basketball season has finally arrived. The NEO A&M Golden Norsemen hit the court Thursday night as they opened their season against the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles JV team. It was ‘Toilet Paper’ night. On NEO’s first basket, the gym tosses toilet paper onto the court.

NEO had no trouble in the season opener against the Eagles as they won big time 113-56. The Golden Norsemen picked up their first win of the season.

NEO’s next contests will be on the road from November 3rd through the 4th as they travel to Hutchinson, Kansas to compete in the Hutchison Community College Classic. The Golden Norsemen will face Barton Community College on Friday and then on Saturday take on Hutchison.