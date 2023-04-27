MIAMI, Ok. — The NEO football team capped off their spring camp with the spring game Thursday night at Red Robertson Field.

The Golden Norsemen were back on the field after wrapping up their 2022 season in November with a 3-6 record. Head coach Zach Crissup is in his fourth year with the team.

NEO is looking to improve and get back to playing strong football with a lot of leadership on both sides of the ball. One thing coach Crissup was wanting to build up in the spring game was getting their new guys to build chemistry and start establishing a connection for the new season.

Xavier Thomas said, “It feels really good to get back on the field. Just been at practice getting in shape, getting our work, everybody feels pretty crisp. It’s just really nice to be back out here.”

Miles Hill says, “I would say it feels great. My week normally consists of you know I would say weights, school and then we’re doing drills. So, it feels good to be able to hit somebody.”

Coach Zach Crissup mentioned, “The best thing about it is the sound, the sound of hearing the pads pop, it’s just a neat deal. In the spring you always have a fight whether you go really hard with hitting or you take it back down or whatever you’re doing, but we had a great night tonight watching them hit a little bit and we got a physical football team, that’s one of the great things about our kids they love to hit, they love to do things with their heart.”