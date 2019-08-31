NEO Football Alum Darwin Thompson Makes Chiefs 53-Man Roster

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (25) runs for a touchdown ahead of Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Tony Lippett (39) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Kansas City, Mo. Darwin Thompson had lasted until the sixth round of the NFL draft when the Chiefs finally selected him. Maybe teams were turned off by his size (5-foot-8) or his alma mater (Utah State). (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The journey continues for NEO A&M Football alum Darwin Thompson on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The sixth round draft pick out of Utah State made the final 53-man roster announced on Saturday. Thompson along with Darrel Williams will back up Damien Williams when the Chiefs open up the season next week.

Here's our 53-man roster ⬇️ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 31, 2019 Chiefs announce 53-man roster for opening week.

Thompson was on the outside looking in when the Chiefs opened up camp earlier this summer. With veteran backs Damien Williams, Carlos Hyde, and second-year running back Darrel Williams on the training camp roster, Thompson needed a great preseason to crack the 53-man squad.

The Rookie running back showed out though in the preseason. In three games, Thompson posted 60 rushing yards on 12 attempts, and 38 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions.

With the roster cut to 53, the Chiefs now focus on the season opener. Kansas City opens up its 2019 slate September 8th against the Jacksonville Jaguars.