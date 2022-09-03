The NEO Norsemen are underway in their season as they had their season opener today taking on Gordon’s Sports Academy.

NEO would come guns blazing as they score 28 points in the first quarter. They would go into hafltime with a 35-0 lead.

They would have another huge half as they ended up scoring 43 points in the second half.

The final in this one, NEO defeats Gordon’s Sports Academy 78-0 to move to 2-0 on the season.

The Norsemen will open up conference play next week when they host Kilgore College. That game is slated for a 1 p.m. start next Saturday.