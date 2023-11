MIAMI, Ok — NEO Lady Norse dominated from start to finish, Tuesday night over Oklahoma Wesleyan University JV, defeating them, 91-52.

Ella Hafer had a big game for NEO leading the team in scoring.

NEO picks up their first win of the young season.

They will be back in action on Friday when they travel down to Coffeyville to compete in the “Coffeyville Classic”.

They will face Independence Community College on Friday at 5:00 p.m. and face Coffeyville CC on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.